Canadian serial killer sentenced to life for murdering eight

FILE PHOTO: Accused killer, Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old freelance landscaper appears in a photo posted on his social media account. Facebook/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian serial killer Bruce McArthur was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday in a trial that gripped the country and shocked the gay community of Toronto.

McArthur, who pleaded guilty to eight charges of first-degree murder from 2010 to 2017, was arrested in January 2018 by Toronto police and was initially charged with the murders of five men. Most of his victims had ties to the “Gay Village” of Toronto.

Justice John McMahon in the Ontario Superior Court said he had “no doubt Bruce McArthur would have continued killing” and noted McArthur had shown no signs of remorse or turned himself in.

McArthur, 67, will be eligible for parole after 25 years, the judge said.

Some victims’ remains were found in the planters of homes where McArthur did landscaping contracting. Evidence revealed in a hearing showed McArthur kept items from his victims and had photographs of them on his computer.