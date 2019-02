Toronto police charge father with murder of 11-year-old girl

TORONTO (Reuters) - The father of an 11-year-old Canadian girl, who was found dead at his home late on Thursday after going missing while celebrating her birthday, has been charged with murder, police said on Friday.

Riya Rajkumar was found dead at her father’s home in Brampton, a Toronto suburb, hours after a public alert for her whereabouts was issued, police said.

Her father Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was taken into custody on Friday, and has been charged with first-degree murder, they said.

Constable Danny Marttini said Riya’s mother contacted the police when Riya failed to return to her on Thursday evening and after she received information from Roopesh Rajkumar that triggered concern about the well-being of her daughter.