FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto homicide police take lead in probe of billionaires' deaths
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 18, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 2 days ago

Toronto homicide police take lead in probe of billionaires' deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Toronto police said on Sunday they had put homicide investigators in charge of the probe into the “suspicious” deaths of pharmaceuticals billionaire Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex Inc, and his wife, Honey, whose bodies were found on Friday.

Autopsies conducted on Saturday determined that Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife, 70, died from ligature neck compression, police said in a statement that asked anybody with information on the case to contact authorities.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.