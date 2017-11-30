FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Q3 current account deficit grew to near-record high
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 30, 2017 / 1:48 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Q3 current account deficit grew to near-record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s current account deficit in the third quarter swelled to C$19.35 billion ($15.00 billion), the third largest in history, as the country’s international trade gap in goods continued to expand, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of C$19.50 billion. The record deficit was the C$20.20 billion, in the third quarter of 2010.

The trade deficit in goods jumped to C$8.93 billion from C$5.29 billion - the third consecutive increase - as exports declined at a faster rate than imports.

Exports dropped to C$131.08 billion from C$142.08 billion as shipments of motor vehicles and parts fell sharply, hit by work stoppages and changes made to certain models. Imports fell to C$140.00 billion from C$147.37 billion on broad weakness in commodities.

The deficit in trade in services remained virtually unchanged at C$6.13 billion while foreign investment in Canadian securities rose to C$51.59 billion from C$39.49 billion in the second quarter.

($1=$1.29 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.