FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
RPT-Canada adds 45,300 jobs in June, unemployment rate hits 6.5 pct
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 7, 2017 / 2:30 PM / a month ago

RPT-Canada adds 45,300 jobs in June, unemployment rate hits 6.5 pct

2 Min Read

 (Repeats to fix formatting of table)
    OTTAWA, July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's economy added 45,300
jobs in June, mostly in part-time employment, Statistics Canada
said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 6.5 percent in June
from 6.6 percent in May.
    The services sector added 29,200 jobs, with gains in the
professional, scientific and technical services sector. The
goods producing sector added a net 16,000 jobs, mostly in
agriculture.
    
                            June 2017       May 2017 
    Jobs gain/loss             +45,300         +54,500          
        full-time             +8,100         +77,000           
        part-time            +37,100         -22,300           
    Unemployment rate        6.5 pct         6.6 pct         
    Participation           65.9 pct        65.8 pct 
    Labor force           19.681 mln      19.655 mln  
        
                         May 2017       May 2016       Pct
change 
    Avg hourly wage       C$26.86        C$26.59       +1.0
    
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 10,000 jobs in June and for the unemployment rate to stay
at 6.6 percent. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Leah Schnurr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.