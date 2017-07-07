RPT-Canada adds 45,300 jobs in June, unemployment rate hits 6.5 pct

(Repeats to fix formatting of table) OTTAWA, July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's economy added 45,300 jobs in June, mostly in part-time employment, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 6.5 percent in June from 6.6 percent in May. The services sector added 29,200 jobs, with gains in the professional, scientific and technical services sector. The goods producing sector added a net 16,000 jobs, mostly in agriculture. June 2017 May 2017 Jobs gain/loss +45,300 +54,500 full-time +8,100 +77,000 part-time +37,100 -22,300 Unemployment rate 6.5 pct 6.6 pct Participation 65.9 pct 65.8 pct Labor force 19.681 mln 19.655 mln May 2017 May 2016 Pct change Avg hourly wage C$26.86 C$26.59 +1.0 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 10,000 jobs in June and for the unemployment rate to stay at 6.6 percent. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Leah Schnurr)