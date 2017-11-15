Canada home resales rose in October from September - CREA

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 0.9 percent in October from September, the third straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules come into effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 4.3 percent from October 2016, while home prices were up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)