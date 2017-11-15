FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada home resales rose in October from September - CREA
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million in New York
Entertainment
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million in New York
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 2:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Canada home resales rose in October from September - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 0.9 percent in October from September, the third straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules come into effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 4.3 percent from October 2016, while home prices were up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.