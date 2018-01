OTTAWA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in December, as expected, as a sharp decline in multiple unit urban starts outweighed a rise in single-detached starts, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts declined to 216,980 in December from November’s downwardly revised 251,675. Economists had expected a decline to a 212,500 annual rate. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)