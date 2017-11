OTTAWA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose unexpectedly in October, as a 12.5 percent increase in multiple urban starts more than offset a 17.1 percent decline in single urban starts, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts rose to 222,771 in October from September’s upwardly revised 219,293. Economists had expected a decline to a 210,000 annual rate. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)