Canadian home resales edge higher in September - CREA

OTTAWA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The resale of Canadian homes grew 2.1 percent in September from August, led by gains in Toronto and Vancouver, suggesting national sales may be stabilizing after cooling sharply in the spring, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 11.0 percent from September 2016, while home prices surged 10.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)