Canadian home resales rose in August after 4 declines - CREA
September 15, 2017 / 1:08 PM / a month ago

Canadian home resales rose in August after 4 declines - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.3 percent in August from July, breaking a string of four straight monthly declines, as Toronto sales bounced back after dramatic cooling during the spring market, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 9.9 percent from August 2016, while home prices were up 11.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the group’s home price index. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

