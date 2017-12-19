FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign investment in Toronto, Vancouver housing below 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 1:48 PM / a day ago

Foreign investment in Toronto, Vancouver housing below 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Foreign ownership of residential property in Canada’s two largest markets, Toronto and Vancouver, is below 5 percent, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday in a report that suggests that foreign investors are not driving up home prices in Canada.

The new data, promised for months, showed non-residents owned 3.4 percent of all residential properties in Toronto, while the value of the properties was 3.0 percent of housing stock. In Vancouver, non-residents owned 4.8 percent of residential properties, accounting for 5.1 percent of total housing value, Statscan said. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.