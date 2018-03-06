FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Markets News
March 6, 2018 / 3:11 PM / a day ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index gains in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in February, lifted by higher supplier deliveries even as the measure of employment cooled, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.6 from 55.2 in January, while the unadjusted index increased to 58.4 from 51.3. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

On an adjusted basis, supplier deliveries climbed to 53.7 from 46.4. But employment pulled back to 52.4 from 56.5, while inventories also declined to 52.4 from 58.4.

Prices paid for inputs declined to 64.2 from 66.6, suggesting pressure on firms’ operating margins may ease.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.