Canada's Ivey purchasing index rises in Sept as jobs gain

OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in September as the measure of employment rose, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.6 from 56.3 in August. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The gauge of employment climbed to 59.4 from 55.9. While the labor market has been on a hot streak over the past year, separate data released on Friday showed the pace of job gains slowed in September.

The measure of input prices fell to 52.4 from 59.9, suggesting firms might find their profit margins less squeezed. Firms also saw less growth in inventories, with the inventories gauge declining to 52.8 from 57.1.