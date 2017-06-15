FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian factory sales rise to record in April on petroleum, coal
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian factory sales rise to record in April on petroleum, coal

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales rose more than expected to a record level in April as sales of petroleum and coal products rebounded after two months of declines, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

Sales grew 1.1 percent to C$54.43 billion ($41.01 billion), topping economists' forecast for a gain of 0.7 percent. March was revised downward to show an increase of 0.8 percent from an initially reported 1 percent.

Sales were up in 13 of the 21 sectors surveyed, accounting for 62 percent of overall manufacturing. Stripping out the effects of price changes, sales volumes were up 0.5 percent.

The petroleum and coal products sector led the way with an 8.9 percent surge on both higher volumes and prices.

Among other sectors that saw higher sales in April, the primary metal industry was up 3.8 percent, while the paper sector gained 3.5 percent.

Sales of transportation equipment fell 1.3 percent, mostly due to lower sales of motor vehicles and parts. Excluding autos, total manufacturing sales were up 1.9 percent. ($1 = 1.3271 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.