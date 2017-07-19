FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
UPDATE 1-Autos lift Canadian manufacturing sales more than expected in May
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 19, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-Autos lift Canadian manufacturing sales more than expected in May

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales posted the largest gain in five months in May, rising to a record level on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

The 1.1 percent increase to C$54.6 billion ($43.2 billion) from April topped economists' forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent and was the biggest increase since last December.

However, April's sales were downwardly revised to show a gain of 0.4 percent from the originally reported 1.1 percent increase.

Overall, sales rose in 16 of the 21 sectors surveyed in May, accounting for 71 percent of overall manufacturing. Stripping out the effects of price changes, volumes were strong, up 1.1 percent.

Sales in the transportation equipment sector rose 4.2 percent, driving May's gains as the vehicle and parts sectors saw sales volumes jump.

Among other sectors, chemical manufacturing sales increased 2.4 percent, led by pesticide, fertilizer and other agricultural industries. Such sales typically spike once farmers have seeded their crops in the spring, the statistics agency said.

New orders pulled back by 3.6 percent after five consecutive months of gains. Orders were weighed by decreased demand for aerospace products and parts, though that was offset by higher orders for vehicles.

($1 = C$1.2625)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.