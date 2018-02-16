UPDATE 1-Canada Dec factory sales slip 0.3 pct after huge jump in Nov

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales slipped in December after recording a huge jump in November, pulled down by weakness in petroleum and coal products as well as food manufacturing, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.2 percent gain. Statscan revised November’s gain to 3.8 percent, the biggest advance since the 5.0 percent leap seen in July 2009.

Sales edged down 0.3 percent to C$55.52 billion ($44.42 billion) on declines in 11 of 21 industries, representing 57 percent of the manufacturing sector. Volumes fell by 0.1 percent.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 4.1 percent after five consecutive month-on-month increases while food industry sales dropped by 2.6 percent on weakness in the meat product and dairy product industries.

New orders were up by 0.3 percent while unfilled orders fell by 0.7 percent, the second monthly drop in a row, on lower demand in the aerospace products and parts industry.

($1=$1.25 Canadian)