Canada's Morneau says recent pullback in C$ helpful for exporters
October 5, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in 12 days

Canada's Morneau says recent pullback in C$ helpful for exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the recent pullback in the Canadian dollar would be helpful for exporters, and he has a sense from meeting with private-sector economists in Toronto on Thursday that the economy will remain strong.

Morneau also said plans for the Infrastructure Bank were on track, with the board of directors being filled and a chief executive hired. He said the government’s fall fiscal update would come in a matter of weeks.

Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by W Simon

