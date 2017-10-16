FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities slows in Aug
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities slows in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors slowed their acquisition of Canadian securities in August, with purchases concentrated in the Canadian bond market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

International investors bought C$9.85 billion ($7.85 billion in Canadian securities after buying an upwardly revised C$23.97 billion in July.

August’s purchases were below the monthly average investment of C$17.71 billion seen over this year from January to July, the statistics agency said.

Acquisitions were driven by the purchase of C$8.15 billion in Canadian bonds, particularly federal and provincial government bonds on the secondary market.

At the same time, Canadians resumed their purchases on international securities, buying C$12.04 billion in assets after divesting C$1.78 billion in July.

Canadians bought C$4.9 billion in foreign bonds, the largest amount since February 2016. Purchases were driven by U.S. corporate bonds, as well as U.S. Treasuries and non-U.S. foreign bonds.

Canadians also bought C$7.2 billion in foreign equities, largely in U.S. stocks as markets edged up in August. ($1=$1.2544 Canadian)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.