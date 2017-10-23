UPDATE 1-Canada August wholesale trade up by 0.5 percent on goods, autos

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose by 0.5 percent in August from July on strength in personal and household goods as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The advance matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Statscan revised July’s increase up to 1.7 percent from an initial 1.5 percent.

Sales climbed in four of the seven subsectors, representing 47 percent of total wholesale trade, while volumes edged up by 0.4 percent.

Sales of personal and household goods jumped by 3.3 percent on higher demand for textiles, clothing and footwear. The motor vehicles and parts subsector posted a 2.0 percent gain, the third increase in four months.

The building materials and supplies subsector retreated for the first time inside months, falling 3.5 percent from July, while wholesale trade in food, drinks and tobacco slipped by 0.6 percent.