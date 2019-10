Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a rally as he campaigns for the upcoming election, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party is projected to form a government after Monday’s federal election, CBC TV said on Monday, following a tight national election that campaign pollsters said was too close to call.

The Liberals won power in 2015 and held 177 seats when the election was called. In Canada, a party must win 170 or more seats to secure a majority mandate.