GENEVA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union and Canada have settled a 21-year-old dispute over hormone-treated meat, they said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Tuesday.

The settlement was facilitated by a liberalisation of trade under their Comprehensive Economic and Free Trade Agreement (CETA) which came into force on Sept. 21, they said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)