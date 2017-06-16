FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens with oil price, yield spreads narrow
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 2 months ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens with oil price, yield spreads narrow

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.3242, or 75.52 U.S. cents
    * Loonie on track for 1.7 percent gain this week
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve
    * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits narrowest since Feb. 24

    TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart as oil
prices rose, while the gap between Canadian and U.S. bond yields
narrowed further after the Bank of Canada signaled this week
that higher interest rates lie ahead.
    The 2-year spread narrowed 2.7 basis points to -41.6 basis
points, its smallest gap since Feb. 24, as Canadian government
bonds underperformed their U.S. counterparts in anticipation of
a rate hike from Canada's central bank this year.
    Chances of a rate increase by December have surged to 90
percent from less than one-in-four before stronger-than-expected
jobs data one week ago.           
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged up from
2017 lows but remained on track for a fourth consecutive week of
losses because of excess supplies.      
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.79 percent at $44.81 a
barrel.
    At 9:24 a.m. ET (1324 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.3242 to the greenback, or 75.52 U.S. cents, up
0.2 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3222 to
C$1.3272.
    It touched its strongest in 3-1/2 months on Wednesday at
C$1.3165, while it is on track for a 1.7 percent advance this
week, its biggest since early December.
    Gains for the loonie came as Canadian lender Home Capital
Group Inc          took steps towards recovery by agreeing to
settle a regulatory investigation and lining up new funding.
            
    Investors have fretted over how the near-collapse of the
company could affect the country's real estate market.
    Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as
investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings,
data from Statistics Canada showed.             
    International investors bought C$10.60 billion in Canadian
securities in the month, while Canadians reduced their holdings
in foreign securities by C$9.87 billion after four consecutive
months of acquisitions.
    In other domestic data, lending to small Canadian businesses
picked up in April, suggesting growth in the broader economy was
gaining momentum. The PayNet Small Business Lending index rose
to 120.1 from 118.7 in March.             
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve, with the two-year            down 0.5 Canadian cent to
yield 0.915 percent and the 10-year             falling 8
Canadian cents to yield 1.540 percent.
    On Thursday, the 2-year yield touched its highest in nearly
2-1/2 years at 0.937 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.