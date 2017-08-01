FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil weighs, greenback stabilizes
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 3 days ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil weighs, greenback stabilizes

3 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds strategist comment, details, updates
prices and market activity)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2538, or 79.76 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across yield curve
    * Canadian jobs and trade data due on Friday

    By Alastair Sharp
    TORONTO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell from
a two-month high, while the greenback stabilized a day after
being pressured by political turmoil in Washington. 
    Oil fell about 2 percent as major world oil producers kept
pumping out supply, causing investors to worry that several
weeks of steady gains had pushed the rally too far, too fast.
     
    The Canadian dollar has risen more than 10 percent since
early May, boosted by a more hawkish tone at the Bank of Canada
while investors have grown more cautious about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's tightening path and worried about disarray in the
White House.
    On Monday, the greenback fell to its lowest since May 2016
following news that the White House's communications director
was leaving the post after 10 days.             
    At 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2538 to the greenback, or 79.76 U.S. cents, down
0.5 percent.
    "We may have hit a wall here," said Karl Schamotta, director
of foreign exchange risk and strategy at Cambridge Global
Payments.
    The currency traded in a range of C$1.2452 to C$1.2547,
after hitting its strongest in more than two years at C$1.2414
last Thursday.
    Schamotta said Canadian importers should consider C$1.25 a
very good level at which to buy U.S. dollars, while exporters
needing the Canadian currency could likely wait for more
attractive opportunities to emerge in September and October.
    The Bank of Canada last month raised interest rates for the
first time in nearly seven years. 
    With no public speeches scheduled before its September
interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada has signaled it was
comfortable with market expectations that another rate hike will
not happen until October, analysts said.             
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve, with the two-year            up 10.5 Canadian cents to
yield 1.262 percent and the 10-year             jumping 83
Canadian cents to yield 1.957 percent.
    The spread between lower Canadian and higher U.S. yields has
narrowed sharply in recent months but turned wider on Tuesday. 
    "There is room for that differential to widen against the
Canadian dollar again on the front end at some point here," said
Cambridge's Schamotta. 
    Both Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade
data for June are due on Friday.         

 (Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon and
David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.