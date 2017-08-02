CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to near 2-week low as yield spreads widen

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2572, or 79.54 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since July 21 at C$1.2593 * Bond prices broadly higher across the yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the gap between U.S. and Canadian yields widened after having narrowed sharply in recent months. Canada's two-year yield fell 2.1 basis points further below its U.S. counterpart to a spread of -10.2 basis points, suggesting investors are paring their bets on the relative pace of future rate increases by the Bank of Canada versus the U.S. Federal Reserve. The spread last week hit its narrowest since May 2015 at -2.4 basis points, after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates earlier in July for the first time in nearly seven years. The market is expecting one more increase this year, while the outlook beyond that is less clear. "The market is perhaps looking at how far and how quickly the Canadian dollar has come ... and perhaps concluding that the bank may not be able to be too aggressive with interest rates going forward," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. The loonie has rallied nearly 10 percent since early May. It touched on Thursday its strongest in more than two years at C$1.2414. "We had two or three couple goes at pushing below C$1.24 and couldn't make any progress below that point," Scotia's Osborne said. The loonie's slip also came in the wake of a senior U.S. official saying U.S. President Donald Trump is close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers China's unfair trade practices. Commodity-linked currencies could be hurt by the threat of protectionist policies. At 4 p.m. ET (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2572 to the greenback, or 79.54 U.S. cents, down 0.3 percent. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2533, while it touched its weakest since July 21 at C$1.2593. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged higher on Wednesday as surging U.S. fuel demand and strong refinery runs offset data from the U.S. Energy Department that showed crude inventories did not fall as much as expected last week. Canadian government bond prices were broadly higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.257 percent and the 10-year rising 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.937 percent. Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade data for June are due on Friday. (Additioanl reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)