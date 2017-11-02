CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms ahead of Fed chair pick, domestic jobs data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2844, or 77.86 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to its more stable profile this week as investors awaited President Donald Trump's decision on the next Federal Reserve chair and top-tier domestic data. The loonie has fallen 6 percent since posting a more than two-year high in September at C$1.2063. But analysts say it has found support around C$1.2900, which is near the 50 percent retracement of the currency's rapid appreciation from May to September. The loonie hit its weakest in over three months on Friday at C$1.2916, pressured by data which pointed to slower growth in Canada's economy in the third quarter after a rapid expansion in the first half of the year. Domestic jobs data for October and September trade data are due on Friday. Trump is expected to nominate Jerome Powell to head the U.S. central bank. Powell is seen as more dovish than some other leading candidates. At 9:27 a.m. ET (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2844 to the greenback, or 77.86 U.S. cents, up 0.2 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2824 to C$1.2876. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped from two-year highs but sentiment remained strong as supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major exporters tightened the market and drained inventories. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday that while monetary policy decisions will have an effect on the Canadian dollar, oil prices will have the biggest long-term impact on the currency. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year firmed 0.5 of a Canadian cent to yield 1.414 percent and the 10-year gained 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.961 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)