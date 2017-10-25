FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-month low on dovish Bank of Canada
October 25, 2017 / 3:01 PM / a day ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-month low on dovish Bank of Canada

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2774, or 78.28 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since July 12 at C$1.2782
    * Bond prices rise across much of a steeper yield curve
    * Canadian yields fall further below U.S. yields

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slumped to a
more than three-month low against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, after a cautious Bank of Canada dampened expectations
for another interest rate hike this year.
    The central bank held its policy rate steady at 1 percent,
as expected, saying that while less stimulus will be required
over time, it will be cautious as it considers future moves
given the risks and uncertainties facing the economy.
            
    "With the kind of language they used ... it makes you
question whether they will be ready to move in December," said
Jimmy Jean, senior economist at Desjardins Capital Markets.
    Chances of another hike by the end of the year fell to less
than 30 percent from 37 percent before the rate decision, the
overnight index swaps market showed.           
    The central bank had hiked in July and September, the first
rate increases in nearly seven years, after rapid acceleration
in Canada's economy in the first half of the year. But growth is
expected to slow over the coming months.
    At 10:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading at C$1.2774 to the greenback, or 78.28 U.S. cents,
down 0.8 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2630,
while it touched its weakest since July 12 at C$1.2782.   
    Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy
Governor Carolyn Wilkins will hold a press conference at 11:15
a.m. ET (1515 GMT). 
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back
from near a four-week high. It had gained ground on Tuesday
after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a
crude glut that has been weighing on the market for three years.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.36 percent to $52.28 a
barrel.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across much of a
steeper yield curve. The two-year            price rose 4
Canadian cents to yield 1.474 percent and the 10-year
            edged 2 Canadian cents higher to yield 2.063
percent.
    Canada's 2-year yield fell 4.9 basis points further below
its U.S. equivalent to a spread of -13.2 basis points, after
U.S. data pointing to strong business spending helped underpin
U.S. Treasury yields.             

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
