FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-week high on robust inflation, retail sales data
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
Editor's picks
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 21, 2017 / 2:36 PM / in 5 days

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-week high on robust inflation, retail sales data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2761, or 78.36 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its
strongest level against its U.S. counterpart in a week on
Thursday, boosted by strong inflation and retail sales data that
raised expectations the Bank of Canada could hike rates again as
soon as January.
    * At 9:17 a.m. ET (1417 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading at C$1.2761 to the greenback, or 78.36 U.S. cents,
up 0.6 percent.
    * It had touched C$1.2720, or 78.62 U.S. cents, soon after
the 8:30 a.m. release of November inflation data and October
retail sales numbers.                          
    * The data suggested an earlier-than-expected hike, said
Andrew Grantham, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.
"We're seeing that play out in financial markets," he said. 
    * Chances of a rate hike in January have increased to 49
percent from 38 percent just before the data releases, the
overnight index swaps market indicated.           
    * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year            price down 7.5
Canadian cents to yield 1.681 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            falling 47 Canadian cents to yield 2.05 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread narrowed to -18.4
basis points, while the 10-year spread came in to -45 basis
points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.