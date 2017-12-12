FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat vs firmer greenback as oil prices rise
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 12, 2017 / 2:37 PM / a day ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat vs firmer greenback as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2852, or 77.81 U.S cents
    * Oil prices rise 0.6 percent
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as higher oil
prices offset an acceleration in U.S. producer price inflation,
while investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision
on Wednesday.    
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose
following a shutdown of the UK's biggest North Sea oil pipeline.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.6 percent at $58.34 a
barrel.
    The U.S. dollar        advanced against a basket of major
currencies after data showed that U.S. producer prices rose in
November at the fastest annual pace in nearly six years.             
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the
fifth time since late 2015.             
    At 9:18 a.m. ET (1418 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
little changed at C$1.2852 to the greenback, or 77.81 U.S.
    The currency traded in a narrow range of C$1.2815 to
C$1.2861. On Friday, it touched its weakest level in a week, at
C$1.2880.
    The loonie had been pressured last week after the Bank of
Canada struck a more dovish tone than investors had expected as
it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 percent.
    Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is due to discuss the
issues that keep him awake at night in a speech on Thursday.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
dipped 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.526 percent and the
benchmark 10-year             declined 21 Canadian cents to
yield 1.888 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.