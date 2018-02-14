FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:28 PM / a day ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats as hot U.S. inflation boosts greenback

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2632, or 79.16 U.S. cents
    * Oil prices fall 1.1 percent
    * Bond prices mixed across flatter yield curve

    TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after a strong U.S.
inflation report boosted the greenback and weighed on stocks,
while oil prices fell.
    U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in January,
with a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest gain
in a year.             
 
    The U.S. dollar        rallied against a basket of major
currencies and U.S. stock index futures fell as the data raised
expectations that price pressures will accelerate this year and
prompt a faster pace of interest rate increases from the Federal
Reserve.             
    Commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar tend
to underperform when stocks fall.
    At 9:12 a.m. EST (1412 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.3 percent lower at C$1.2632 to the greenback, or
79.16 U.S. cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2561,
while it touched its weakest since Friday at C$1.2649.     
     The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell for a
third day, under pressure from concern about rising U.S.
production and how much it would hurt efforts by major producers
to control global supplies.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.1 percent at $58.53 a
barrel.
    In domestic data, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House
Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed prices rose 0.3 percent in January
from a month earlier. But the pace of gains continued to
decelerate on a year-over-year basis.             
    The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its
monthly home sales report on Thursday. Canada's manufacturing
sales report for December is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter
yield curve, with the two-year            down 2 Canadian cents
to yield 1.795 percent and the 10-year             rising 12
Canadian cents to yield 2.323 percent.
    The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S.
equivalent widened by 2.9 basis points to -35.2 basis points,
its widest since Nov. 30.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
