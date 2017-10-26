FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to 3-month low amid lower rate hike chances
October 26, 2017

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to 3-month low amid lower rate hike chances

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2855, or 77.79 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since July 12 at C$1.2858
    * Bond prices rise across a flatter yield curve
    * Canadian yields fall further below U.S. Treasury yields

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a 3-month low against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, with the loonie adding to its losses from the day
before when the Bank of Canada cooled expectations for another
interest rate hike this year.    
    The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it would be cautious as
it considers its next move, watching how the economy adjusts to
higher interest rates, tighter mortgage rules and uncertainty
about U.S. trade policy.             
    "The central bank has suddenly found itself stuck in neutral
and traders are selling the currency," said Karl Schamotta,
director of global markets strategy at Cambridge Global
Payments. 
    Perceived chances of another hike by the end of the year
have fallen to 26 percent from 37 percent before the rate
decision, the overnight index swaps market showed.           
    The U.S. dollar        climbed against a basket of major
currencies after the European Central Bank extended its bond
purchases well into 2018, pressuring the euro.             
    At 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2855 to the greenback, or 77.79 U.S. cents, down
0.5 percent.
    The currency earlier touched its weakest level since July 12
at C$1.2858.    
    The loonie lost ground despite a 6-month high for U.S. crude
oil prices. U.S. crude        futures settled up 0.9 percent at
$52.64 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said it was committed to
ending a global supply glut.             
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    Canadian average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll
employees rose 0.9 percent in August from July, data from
Statistics Canada showed. Compared with August 2016, earnings
climbed 1.7 percent.   
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve, with the 2-year            up 2 Canadian cents to
yield 1.459 percent and the 10-year             rising 12
Canadian cents to yield 2.035 percent.
    The gap between the 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent
widened 2.2 basis points to a spread of -16 basis points.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Peter Cooney)

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Cooney
