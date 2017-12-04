FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips from 5-week high as oil falls, greenback rallies
December 4, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips from 5-week high as oil falls, greenback rallies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2702, or 78.73 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Oct. 25 at C$1.2656
    * Bond prices lower across a flatter yield curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated on
Monday from an earlier five-week high against its broadly firmer
U.S. counterpart, as oil fell and investors weighed how Friday's
robust jobs data will affect a Bank of Canada interest rate
decision this week.
    At 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2702 to the greenback, or 78.73 U.S. cents, down
0.1 percent.
    The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2726,
while it touched its strongest since Oct. 25 at C$1.2656.
    "The loonie is catching its breath," said Rahim Madhavji,
president of Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange. "It had a huge move
on Friday."
    The loonie scored its biggest gain on Friday since March
2016 after data showed the economy added nearly 80,000 jobs in
November.             
    "It has people questioning what is going to happen with the
Bank of Canada." Madhavji said.
    Canada's central bank has said it is "data dependent."
    It is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate steady
at 1 percent on Wednesday. But chances of a hike in March have
increased to 86 percent from 67 percent before Friday's jobs
data.           
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies after the U.S. Senate approved a major tax overhaul
over the weekend that aims to cut taxes for businesses, while
proposing a mixed package of changes for individual Americans.
            
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on
profit-taking as the market eyed signs of rising U.S.
production, though prices remained close to recent two-year
highs.             
    U.S. crude        prices settled 1.5 percent lower at $57.47
a barrel.
    Canada will continue to explore a free trade agreement with
China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as it weighs
its options after the United States threatened to pull out of
the North American Free Trade Agreement.             
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a flatter
yield curve, with the two-year            down 6 Canadian cents
to yield 1.552 percent and the 10-year             falling 13
Canadian cents to yield 1.924 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
