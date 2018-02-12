FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Markets News
February 12, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as oil and stocks rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2590, or 79.43 U.S. cents
    * Price of U.S. crude oil rises 1.8 percent
    * Bond prices mixed across flatter yield curve

    TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied on
Monday against its U.S. counterpart after hitting a six-week low
at the end of last week, helped by higher oil and stock prices.
    At 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.2590 to the greenback, or
79.43 U.S. cents.
    The currency traded in a range of C$1.2556 to C$1.2607. On
Friday, it touched its weakest since Dec. 27 at C$1.2690 after
domestic data showed the biggest decline in jobs since January
2009.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recovered
some of last week's steep losses as global equities steadied
after their largest one-week slide in two years.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.8 percent at $60.25 a
barrel.
    Commodity-linked currencies, such as the Canadian dollar
tend to underperform when stocks fall. The loonie retreated 1.2
percent last week.        
    Still, speculators raised bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar for the fifth straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on
Friday. As of Feb. 6, net long positions had risen to 40,164
contracts from 33,465 a week earlier.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed on Monday across
a flatter yield curve, with the two-year            down 1.5
Canadian cents to yield 1.796 percent and the 10-year
            rising 1 Canadian cent to yield 2.351 percent.      
 
    The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its
monthly home sales report on Thursday. Canada's manufacturing
sales report for December is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.