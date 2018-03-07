CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens ahead of BoC decision as trade worries grow

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2914, or 77.44 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * Canada's trade deficit narrows to C$1.91 billion By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday after the resignation of top U.S. economic adviser Gary Cohn added to worries of a trade war, but some losses were pared ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision. The central bank has raised interest rates three times since July but is expected to leave its benchmark rate on hold at 1.25 percent on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. "The economic data have softened and a number of uncertainties suggest there's little reason to rush another move," said Benjamin Reitzes, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in a research note. Canada's trade deficit narrowed more than expected to C$1.91 billion in January as imports pulled back from a record high, but exports tumbled by the most in six months as the country shipped fewer cars and forestry products, data from Statistics Canada showed. The resignation of Cohn could give free trade skeptics the upper hand in the White House. Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States. Its economy could be hurt by planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum and by an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement. At 8:58 a.m. EST (1358 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 percent lower at C$1.2914 to the greenback, or 77.44 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2876, while its weakest level was C$1.2960. On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest in eight months at C$1.3002. Still, the Canadian dollar is forecast to rally over the coming year, a Reuters poll showed, as global economic strength and a broadly weaker greenback offsets investor fears of a trade war. U.S. crude prices were down 0.30 percent at $62.41 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as global stocks fell. The two-year rose 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.768 percent and the 10-year gained 9 Canadian cents to yield 2.221 percent. Canada's employment report for February is due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)