FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens ahead of Poloz speech as greenback climbs
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 27, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 21 days ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens ahead of Poloz speech as greenback climbs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2387, or 80.73 U.S. cents
    * Investors await speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz
    * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve
    * 10-year yield touches a 3-year high at 2.202 pct

    TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on
Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a speech by Bank
of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, as the greenback posted
broader gains against a basket of major currencies.
    The U.S. dollar        climbed as optimism about U.S. fiscal
reforms and hawkish talk from Fed Chair Janet Yellen pushed bond
yields higher.             
    Data showing a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. core
capital goods also gave the greenback a boost.             
    Canada's central bank governor will deliver an economic
progress report, followed by a news conference. After interest
rate hikes in July and September, markets will be looking for
clues as to how aggressively the bank may tighten from here.
    The central bank will release Poloz's prepared remarks at
11:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT).
    Money markets see a 37-percent chance of another hike in
October, while a hike by December is almost fully discounted.
          
    At 9:10 a.m. ET (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2387 to the greenback, or 80.73 U.S. cents, down
0.3 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2346,
while it touched Monday's near 3-week low at C$1.2413.
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged higher,
helped by an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories. U.S.
crude        prices were up 0.37 percent at $52.07 a barrel.
                
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
           fell 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.639 percent and
the 10-year             declined 62 Canadian cents to yield
2.188 percent.
    The 10-year yield touched its highest intraday since
September 2014 at 2.202 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.