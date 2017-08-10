FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2017 / 10:59 AM / in 2 months

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

Total comprehensive loss for the company narrowed to C$12 million ($9.4 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from C$14 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose to C$28.2 million from C$15.7 million.

$1 = 1.2726 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.