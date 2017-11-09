FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose's revenue rises 34.7 pct
November 9, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in 13 hours

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose's revenue rises 34.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported a 34.7 percent rise in revenue, helped by growth across all its markets.

The company reported comprehensive income of C$38.4 million ($30.26 million), or C$0.33 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$19.6 million, or C$0.20 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2jcnw08)

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose to C$172.3 million from C$127.9 million. ($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

