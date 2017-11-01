FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada infrastructure bank on track to open in 2017 -Minister
November 1, 2017 / 2:53 PM / a day ago

Canada infrastructure bank on track to open in 2017 -Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s new infrastructure bank is on track to be up and running by the end of the year and will look to attract investment from major pension funds, the country’s infrastructure minister said on Wednesday.

“We can tap into pension funds and institutional investors. Those institutions are looking for more stable, predictable returns over the longer term,” Amarjeet Sohi told a conference in Toronto. “If we can find projects that generate revenue and there’s a return on their investment I think there’s potential for us to work with the private sector.” (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

