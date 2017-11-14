FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan appeals to Canada regulator over Trans Mountain pipeline
#Oil report
November 14, 2017

Kinder Morgan appeals to Canada regulator over Trans Mountain pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has appealed again to the country’s energy regulator, asking it to set up a process to resolve potential disagreements with provincial or municipal governments over its planned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.

Kinder Morgan made the request on Tuesday after the National Energy Board last week rejected its proposal to expedite an earlier appeal to obtain permits from the city of Burnaby in British Columbia. (Reporting by Ethan Lou and Nia Williams; Editing by Tom Brown)

