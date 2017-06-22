FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four of biggest Canada banks are main Trans Mountain lenders -filings
June 22, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 2 months ago

Four of biggest Canada banks are main Trans Mountain lenders -filings

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.

Activists have said they would exert pressure on those banks to drop Trans Mountain once they are named. The four are among 24 banks that granted C$5.5 billion in loans to an operating subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, which is majority-owned by Kinder Morgan Inc. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Leslie Adler)

