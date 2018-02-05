FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:01 PM / a day ago

British Columbia to sell marijuana in province-run stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - British Columbia, Canada’s third-most populous province, said on Monday it would set up a network of government-run stores that could only sell recreational marijuana, and would not allow sales in the same stores as liquor or tobacco.

British Columbia said in December that recreational pot would be sold through a combination of public and private stores, and government online sales, to buyers who are at least 19 years old.

Recreational marijuana is on track to be legalized in Canada by July 2018. While federal legislation will regulate cannabis production, the details of who can sell or buy it has been largely left up to the country’s provinces. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang)

