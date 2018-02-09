Canada province sets task force in oil versus wine trade battle

VANCOUVER, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta ramped up its fight with western neighbor British Columbia over a crude oil pipeline expansion on Friday, announcing a task force to prepare new retaliatory measures in the trade battle. * British Columbia last week provoked the ire from Alberta when it said it would restrict increased oil shipments through the province, a move seen as an attack on Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. * Alberta retaliated by halting purchases of British Columbia wine, and asked the federal government to step in to assert its jurisdiction over the C$7.4 billion ($5.9 billion)project, which was approved by Canada in 2016. * The expansion project would nearly triple capacity of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which extends from Alberta's energy heartland to a Vancouver area port, helping get more Canadian crude to tide water for export. * The task force, established by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, includes former politicians, business leaders and a legal scholar. ($1 = 1.2574 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)