FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 28, 2018 / 10:08 AM / a day ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Oilbank buys first Canadian crude - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank Corp has bought its first cargo of Canadian Cold Lake crude oil that will arrive in late April to early May, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Hyundai, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, bought 300,000 barrels of the crude from Chevron Corp, they said.

Hyundai Oilbank declined to comment while Chevron typically does not comment on commercial matters. (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.