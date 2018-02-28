S.Korea's Hyundai Oilbank buys first Canadian crude - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank Corp has bought its first cargo of Canadian Cold Lake crude oil that will arrive in late April to early May, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Hyundai, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, bought 300,000 barrels of the crude from Chevron Corp, they said.

Hyundai Oilbank declined to comment while Chevron typically does not comment on commercial matters. (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)