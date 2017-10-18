FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Breaking down the costs of Canada's oil sands projects
#Oil report
October 18, 2017

FACTBOX-Breaking down the costs of Canada's oil sands projects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - In Canada's oil sands, the bigger a project, the lower
its operating costs tend to be, making it easier for large oil sands producers
like Cenovus Energy to turn a profit when oil is stuck around $50 a
barrel. 
    Here is a breakdown of costs for two smaller Athabasca projects and the
larger Cenovus Energy project.
        
 Project                  Athabasca Oil    Athabasca's Leismer  Cenovus Energy's
                          Corp's                                Christina Lake
                          Hangingstone                          
                                                                
 Capacity                 9,000 bpd        22,000 bpd           154,000 bpd
                                                                
 Bitumen selling price    C$31.64          C$31.90              C$36.54
 /bbl                                                           
                                                                
 Royalties /bbl           C$0.56           C$0.68               C$0.85
                                                                
 Non-energy operating     C$13.16          C$8.47               C$4.66
 costs /bbl                                                     
                                                                
 Energy operating costs   C$7.34           C$4.24               C$2.38
 (natural gas to make                                           
 steam) /bbl                                                    
                                                                
 Transportation and       C$12.78          C$2.91               C$4.10
 marketing (Cenovus                                             
 details transportation                                         
 and blending instead)                                          
 /bbl                                                           
                                                                
 Operating netback /bbl*  -C$2.20          C$15.60              C$24.55
                                                                
  * Operating netback represents sales minus royalties, production and
transportation expenses. It excludes some other costs, such as general and
administrative expenses or the cost of ultra-light hydrocarbons added to bitumen
so it can flow through pipelines. 

 (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gaffen and Tomasz Janowski)

