Canada Pension Plan achieves 1.9 percent gross return in first quarter
August 11, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 2 months

Canada Pension Plan achieves 1.9 percent gross return in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada’s biggest public pension plan, said it delivered gross investment returns of 1.9 percent in the first quarter, with the strong Canadian dollar impacting its performance.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it ended the quarter to June 30 with net assets of C$326.5 billion ($257 billion), compared with C$316.7 billion at the end of March. ($1 = 1.2717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

