Canada's finmin says will adopt blind trust, divest assets

OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he has told the federal ethics watchdog he will place his assets in a blind trust and work to divest his holdings in Morneau Shepell Inc amid allegations he had a conflict of interest.

Questions about the assets and holdings of Morneau, the multimillionaire former chief executive officer of human resources management firm Morneau Shepell, have dogged the finance minister for days, despite his repeated assurance that he had followed ethics rules to guard against any conflict of interest.

Morneau also said he would announce the date of his fall fiscal update later on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)