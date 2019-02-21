World News
Canadian PM still puzzled by minister's resignation

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the interim House of Commons in the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he was still puzzled by the decision of former veterans affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to quit last week, even though she addressed the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Trudeau is battling a crisis that centers on Wilson-Raybould and allegations that his officials pressured her last year to ensure construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoided a corruption and bribery trial when she was justice minister.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Atlantic Canada, did not answer directly when asked about a report in the Globe and Mail newspaper on Thursday alleging Wilson-Raybould told the Cabinet she had come under improper pressure from officials.

“I continue to be surprised by Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision. ... This is not a decision that remains clear to me,” he told a televised news conference in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The issue could threaten the ruling Liberals’ chances in an election this October. Trudeau aide Gerald Butts, a major architect of the Liberals’ surprise victory in October 2015, quit on Monday while insisting he had done nothing wrong.

Trudeau on Wednesday calmed restless legislators at a meeting to discuss the two resignations but sidestepped questions about how he planned to handle the crisis, party sources said.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

