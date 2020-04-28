Margaret Trudeau, mother of Canada PM, treated for smoke inhalation: CBC

FILE PHOTO: Margaret Trudeau reacts as she speaks to supporters prior to a rally by her son and Federal Liberal leadership candidate Justin Trudeau in Richmond, British Columbia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian author and mental health advocate Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is in hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Tuesday.

The CBC, citing sources, said 71-year-old Trudeau was expected to recover from the effects of a fire in her apartment building in downtown Montreal.

Trudeau’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Margaret Trudeau has been a campaigner for mental health issues since 2006, when she announced she had bipolar disorder.

She first made international news in 1971 when, at age 22, she married then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. In her 2010 memoir, “Changing My Mind,” she wrote of how she struggled with the stresses of life in the media spotlight, feeling like “a glass panel was gently lowered into place around me”.