July 25, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Toronto shooting - AMAQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic state has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Toronto on Sunday that killed two people and wounded 13, the group’s AMAQ news agency said on Wednesday.

The attacker “was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries,” a statement by the group said.

The group did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Amina Ismail and John Stonestreet

