TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong gains for the country's biggest banks as bond yields jumped with a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 74.36 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,355.58. The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)