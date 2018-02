TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dipped on Tuesday as a drop in the shares of gold mining companies offset gains for the energy group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 13.2 points, or 0.09 percent at 15,439.44. Just three of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)